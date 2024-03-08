College

Joenel Aguero expected to play at an ‘elite level’ as he possibly moves into starting role for UGA

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) before Georgias game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith will both be NFL draft picks. They each had standout careers at Georgia, often making big plays in the secondary.

And while both might be safeties at the next level, they each first earned playing time at the star position in Georgia’s defense.

Sophomore Joenel Aguero is a candidate to do the same, starting this spring.

Much in the same way freshman safety KJ Bolden has been discussed this offseason, Aguero had plenty of buzz entering Georgia. Aguero was the No. 47 overall prospect in the class and Georgia’s highest-ranked defensive back signee in the 2023 cycle.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!