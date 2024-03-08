Joenel Aguero expected to play at an ‘elite level’ as he possibly moves into starting role for UGA

ATHENS — Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith will both be NFL draft picks. They each had standout careers at Georgia, often making big plays in the secondary.

And while both might be safeties at the next level, they each first earned playing time at the star position in Georgia’s defense.

Sophomore Joenel Aguero is a candidate to do the same, starting this spring.

Much in the same way freshman safety KJ Bolden has been discussed this offseason, Aguero had plenty of buzz entering Georgia. Aguero was the No. 47 overall prospect in the class and Georgia’s highest-ranked defensive back signee in the 2023 cycle.

