Jim Harbaugh once again takes aim at Georgia, says Michigan will break NFL draft record

Jim Harbaugh might have a healthy obsession with Georgia at this point.

Earlier in the offseason, he started a ‘Beat Georgia’ practice period, with the goal of putting in work during practice to prepare to possibly take down Georgia.

Michigan isn’t scheduled to play Georgia this season but what has become clear is that Harbaugh believes he has a team talented enough to not only meet Georgia but possibly beat the Bulldogs.

In speaking with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Harbaugh made it clear how talented he thinks this Michigan team can be. He told Feldman he believes Michigan won’t just break Georgia’s record of 15 players taken in a single NFL draft but shatter it.

