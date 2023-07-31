College

Jim Harbaugh once again takes aim at Georgia, says Michigan will break NFL draft record

Georgia vs. Michigan (2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Capital One Orange Bowl) Georgia running back James Cook (4) during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Capital Orange Bowl against Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Jim Harbaugh might have a healthy obsession with Georgia at this point.

Earlier in the offseason, he started a ‘Beat Georgia’ practice period, with the goal of putting in work during practice to prepare to possibly take down Georgia.

Michigan isn’t scheduled to play Georgia this season but what has become clear is that Harbaugh believes he has a team talented enough to not only meet Georgia but possibly beat the Bulldogs.

In speaking with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Harbaugh made it clear how talented he thinks this Michigan team can be. He told Feldman he believes Michigan won’t just break Georgia’s record of 15 players taken in a single NFL draft but shatter it.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!