Javon Bullard would rather let his play speak for itself than respond to Ohio State barbs

For months, Ryan Day has continued to talk about Javon Bullard’s third-quarter hit on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison. The Ohio State coach did so again this week while appearing on a video with Fox’s Joel Klatt.

“The first thing is it has to be common sense,” Day said We’re getting so much into the weeds on this, that we’ve lost where we’ve started on this,” Day said. “What was the reason why we did this? To protect young men. If somebody is launching at someone’s head and they’re unconscious on the ground, that is not what we want here.”

Whether he says it publicly or not, Day is still not thrilled with the outcome of Bullard’s hit, which after replay showed that Bullard did not in fact hit Harrison in the head. The Georgia safety simply broke up an errant pass from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Being that it’s not the first time this has been a story for Bullard this offseason, his opinion on the matter isn’t likely to change. He spoke about any sort of blowback from either Ohio State fans or the media after Georgia’s G-Day performance.

“I don’t really get into the media,” Bullard said in April. I” don’t really check my social media.”

