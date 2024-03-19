Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith moving up NFL draft boards with strong combine workouts

ATHENS — Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard are typical Georgia defensive backs in the sense they operate with a chip on the shoulder.

It comes with the territory when you play in the position group most closely overseen by head coach Kirby Smart.

Smith and Bullard, both NFL draft prospects, had work to do in the eyes of some scouts at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Both got it done and are on the rise, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

“Javon and Tykee are moving up, those 4.4 (-second 40-yard dash) times were big,” said Nagy, who was part of four Super Bowl-winning staffs while working as an NFL scout.

