Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith moving up NFL draft boards with strong combine workouts

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the Bulldogs 42-41 win in the 2022 Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game played December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

ATHENS — Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard are typical Georgia defensive backs in the sense they operate with a chip on the shoulder.

It comes with the territory when you play in the position group most closely overseen by head coach Kirby Smart.

Smith and Bullard, both NFL draft prospects, had work to do in the eyes of some scouts at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Both got it done and are on the rise, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

“Javon and Tykee are moving up, those 4.4 (-second 40-yard dash) times were big,” said Nagy, who was part of four Super Bowl-winning staffs while working as an NFL scout.

