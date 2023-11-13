Javon Bullard, Georgia defense continue to show they’re elite at making corrections

ATHENS — You might be able to get one play or one drive over on the Georgia defense. This group has given up a touchdown to start four consecutive SEC games after all.

But from there, Georgia finds its footing and shows it’s more than capable of making things miserable for opposing offenses.

“We’re one of the best teams in the country in sideline adjustments,” safety Javon Bullard said. “We’re just going to keep it moving, keeping pushing. We’re focused on the present, we can’t focus on the first drive, we can’t focus on the next drive. We’ve got to focus on what’s in front of us.”

Bullard himself epitomized the idea of correcting a mistake. While he did come away with an interception in the win over Missouri, Georgia coaches and Bullard believed he should’ve had another.

With over a minute to go before halftime, Bullard found a way to atone for his mistake. The junior safety made a leaping grab on the sideline to halt another Ole Miss drive.

“Me and Tykee watched film together so we knew exactly what was coming,” Bullard said. “They tried to run a double move on the outside receiver. Really just drew him in a trap. When the ball is in the air, we have a saying, when the ball is in the air, it’s yours go get it. I ain’t go get it last game so this time I had to make sure I got off the ground a little bit.”

Bullard got the chance to don the savage pads. And while he said some things he couldn’t relay in a post-game media setting, Bullard helped further demonstrate why this Georgia defense can both take a punch and give a punch.

Read more at DawgNation.com