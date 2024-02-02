Javon Bullard brings Georgia’s ‘best never rests’ approach to Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Javon Bullard brought his hard hat to the Senior Bowl, the Georgia safety ready to learn and get to work.

“There was a lot of similarities to what we do at Georgia, so it wasn’t a major transition,” Bullard said, reflecting on the practices leading up to the Senior Bowl game at 2:30 p.m on Saturday (TV: NFL Network).

“We work a lot of the same defensive scheme, so it wasn’t too hard to transition at all.”

Bullard likely could hear the voice of his former head coach, Kirby Smart, in his head as he worked in skeleton drills against the nation’s top quarterbacks and receivers.

Bullard is a two-time CFP game MVP, winning the defensive awards in both the Peach Bowl and the title game in 2022.

Read more at DawgNation.com



