Jamon Dumas-Johnson explains why he’s only been ‘average’ this season

ATHENS — Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is the vocal leader of the defense. He’ll bark out calls on defense and hold teammates accountable.

That includes himself, as Dumas-Johnson offered up an honest assessment of his play when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“The way I’d evaluate my own play the first four games, really average,” Dumas-Johnson. “I wouldn’t say I have gotten a lot of action the first four games due to them running the ball outside, trying to make us run. Really just average. Not a lot of action in the hole or going outside. They’re trying to get our corners, make our corners tackle on the perimeter, things like that.”

Georgia’s defense has slipped from its usual standard in recent weeks, giving up 14 points to South Carolina and 21 to UAB. There were flashes of dominance sprinkled in during those games but Georgia has also had some gaffs as well.

“That’s been a common theme, that the consistency in performance - and it’s not game by game, sometimes it’s series by series,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have had the fortune of playing a lot of players. That’s good because you gain depth doing that. We’ve played really dominant at times, sometimes against inferior opponents, and then we’ve had — our standard of defense here is so high.”

