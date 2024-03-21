Jalon Walker enjoys being a ‘HLB’ for Georgia football defense

ATHENS — There are several different linebacker positions on the Georgia defense. There’s Money and Mac for inside or middle linebackers. There’s also Sam and Jack, which are spots occupied by outside linebackers.

If you want to get super technical there are also dime backers, which is the middle linebacker in Georgia’s dime package.

Jalon Walker plays all of those. Which is why he actually sees himself as a Hybrid Linebacker or “HLB.”

“Yeah, he likes that term,” Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said with a sheepish grin.

Walker can do it all for Georgia. He led the Bulldogs in sacks a season ago, thanks to his ability to play the Jack position on third down. But because of his 6-foot-2, 245-pound frame, he knows his long-term future comes at the inside linebacker position.

