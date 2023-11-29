Jalen Milroe: Alabama’s ‘can’t miss’ star embraces challenge Georgia presents

ATLANTA — The “Milroe Miracle” moment at Auburn is “100 percent over with” and Jalen Milroe says he has moved on.

Milroe’s life and career, however, will never be the same after he took his place alongside Alabama legends in the annals of great Iron Bowl finishes.

The Alabama redshirt sophomore quarterback, more than any other player, will be in the spotlight when his Crimson Tide (11-1) plays No. 1-ranked Georgia (12-0) on Saturday (TV: 4 p.m., CBS) in the SEC Championship Game.

Milroe, who laughed when acknowledging he’s “much bigger” than the 6-foot-2, 220 pounds he’s listed at on the Alabama roster, sounds ready for the next moment.

“I see every opportunity to get better, and I see every moment as a growing moment,” Milroe said on his SEC title game teleconference this week.

“I know I’m not a finished product, and I just constantly try to be the best version of myself on and off the field.”

Finished or not, Milroe is starting to have an Anthony Richardson look about him. The Florida quarterback was drafted in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft following his redshirt sophomore season -- his only one as the Gators’ starter.

Milroe clearly ranks among the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation with his arm strength and running back-like abilities once he tucks the football.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart suggested Milroe to be a bigger, more physical version of former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Auburn linebacker Eugen Asante provided insight in line with Smart’s take last week.

