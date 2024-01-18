College

Jalen Carter led Georgia NFL rookies, Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh didn’t play

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Jalen Carter (Getty) PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 31: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Jalen Carter was everything Philadelphia hoped he would be and more, the defensive steal of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter, a former All-American at Georgia who slipped to being the No. 9 pick as a result of well-documented off-field issues, is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Stetson Bennett, however, spent the season on the reserve/non-football illness list after the L.A. Rams selected him in the fourth round and groomed him to become Matthew Stafford’s backup.

Rams coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday he doesn’t know if the former Georgia quarterback will be with Los Angeles next season.

No doubt, there are no guarantees in the NFL, as each player makes their own decisions and takes their own path.

Here’s how Georgia’s 2023 NFL rookies worked out:

First Round

No. 9 Jalen Carter, Philadelphia

Carter had 6 sacks, 18 QB pressures and 2 forced fumbles despite seeing double teams. Carter played 599 snaps on defense and another 64 on special teams.

No. 14 Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh

Jones played only one game at left tackle before becoming the starting right tackle for the Steelers in Week 9, ranking 62 of 69 “qualifying” tackles in pass block win rate, per ESPN. Jones played 832 offensive snaps and another 63 on the field goal/XP team.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!