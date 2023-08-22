Jake Fromm leads late comeback, snaps Baltimore Ravens record preseason win streak

For the first time since the 2018 Rose Bowl, Jake Fromm led his team to a come-from-behind victory. And in doing so, he snapped the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-game preseason win streak.

Fromm rallied the Washington Commanders from a 28-20 fourth-quarter deficit to lead them to a 29-28 win. Fromm threw a touchdown pass to Jaret Patterson to pull the Commanders within two. He then led Washington on a 14-play, 60-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal by Joey Slye with 10 seconds remaining.

Fromm finished the night going 10 of 16 for 91 yards and the touchdown pass. He was also the victim of some untimely drops on the final drive, but still did enough to get his team into field position.

The former Georgia quarterback was one of three quarterbacks to see the field for Washington, as Sam Howell got the start. Jacoby Brissett was the team’s backup quarterback.

