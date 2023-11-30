It’s Nick vs. Kirby when Alabama and Georgia meet, a head coaching storyline for the ages

ATHENS — The Nick Saban-Kirby Smart dynamic presents a compelling — and unique — teacher-student story line at the highest level.

The philosophical 72-year-old Alabama head coach is recognized as the greatest coach in modern day college football history with his seven national championships and 10 SEC crowns.

Smart, who served at Saban’s side for a season at LSU and with the Miami Dolphins before a nine-year run at Alabama, is eighty years into his head coaching tenure in Georgia and is the latest challenger for the throne.

Smart’s two-time defending national champion Bulldogs are on the greatest run of the CFP Era riding this 29-game win streak.

Georgia could make college football history if they can get by the Tide in the SEC Championship Game and win an unprecedented third straight unanimous title.

Minnesota accomplished a similar feat from 1934-1936, but the Gophers were playing only 8-game seasons — not 15 — and not all their titles were unanimous.

Saban versus Smart, quite simply, pits the greatest championship dynasty in college football against the greatest run in the sport’s history.

Saban is 4-1 in the head-to-head matchups, but the 47-year-old Smart won the most recent battle in claiming a CFP championship with a 33-18 win over Alabama in Indianapolis two seasons ago.

Read more at DawgNation.com