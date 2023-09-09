College

Instant observations as Bulldogs bully Ball State for Week 2 win

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia had started slow once again. A missed field goal on the opening drive of the game was followed by a punt on the team’s second.

But before Carson Beck and the offense could take the field for their third drive of the day, Mekhi Mews took matters into his own hands.

The walk-on wide receiver returned a Ball State punt 69 yards for a touchdown. It marked the second-straight week Mews had a long touchdown, as he took a screen pass 54 yards in the opener against UT-Martin. It was Georgia’s first punt return for a touchdown since 2018.

