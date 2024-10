ATHENS — Kirby Smart has made it clear by now he doesn’t love the thought of having to play a true freshman at inside linebacker.

We saw that last year with Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen. There were moments of promise. And there were growing pains.

Yet because of injuries at the inside linebacker position, Georgia is once again having to turn to a freshman for reps.

This time, it’s Chris Cole, who took Mondon’s spot as Georgia’s third-down linebacker.

Read more at DawgNation.