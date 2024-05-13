In-state 2025 playmaker Thomas Blackshear commits to UGA

Thomas Blackshear wanted to make his commitment a little later in the summer. Maybe right before his senior season.

Yet as the late April and May days drifted by, he thought of his mother Johnequl Blackshear.

“I wanted to do it for Mother’s Day,” he said. “For my mother.”

It was sort of like when he’s been on the field so far scorching defenses in the Savannah area. He saw a great opportunity. It was a chance to pay tribute to Blackshear and he decided to take it.

She initially wanted him to play basketball. Football was too violent, but she’s grown to love it.

