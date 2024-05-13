College

In-state 2025 playmaker Thomas Blackshear commits to UGA

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

UGA Fans Fans during the Bulldogs' game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo by Perry McIntyre) (Perry McIntyre/Perry McIntyre/isiphotos.com)

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Thomas Blackshear wanted to make his commitment a little later in the summer. Maybe right before his senior season.

Yet as the late April and May days drifted by, he thought of his mother Johnequl Blackshear.

“I wanted to do it for Mother’s Day,” he said. “For my mother.”

It was sort of like when he’s been on the field so far scorching defenses in the Savannah area. He saw a great opportunity. It was a chance to pay tribute to Blackshear and he decided to take it.

She initially wanted him to play basketball. Football was too violent, but she’s grown to love it.

Read more at DawgNation.

