Hungry Missouri Tigers look to go ‘1-0 this week’ at Georgia

Missouri has a focused and capable football program intent on doing big things, and those Tigers sound ready to come through Athens to get what they want.

Missouri sacks leader Darius Robinson makes no bones about it, part of the plan is for the Tigers to come hard after Carson Beck in the 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon game at Sanford Stadium.

“We have to go get him,” Robinson said on Tuesday with the Tigers coming off a bye week and focusing in on their upset opportunity at No. 2-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

“We have to practice hard this week, we’ve got to rush the passer with vision, rush from good angles, good tracks, use our hands,” he said, “and do what we’ve got to do to go rush this week.”

The Tigers, 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, have shown a tendency to get to the quarterback, ranked 17th in the nation with an average of 3 sacks per game. Georgia quarterbacks have been sacked six times this season.

“They’re physical, they’re fast, (and) they’re aggressive,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said on Monday, explaining on Tuesday how Missouri also coached up their defensive front to beat the Bulldogs in the trenches last season and record two sacks on Stetson Bennett and force two UGA fumbles.

“They kept us off-balance offensively and kind of dominated the line of scrimmage defensively.”

