https://www.960theref.com/sports/college/college-football-insider-places-2-georgia-football-players

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart Natty Trophy (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia has passed Alabama football on the field with back-to-back national titles, but as SEC Network star Peter Burns explained Kirby Smart is still fighting to get out of Nick Saban’s shadow.

And that is actually a very good thing Smart himself thrives on to the extent he is one of the four legendary coaches on Burns’ Mount Rushmore.

“On the SEC Mount Rushmore, I don’t know how, unless this thing fall apart to 7-5, I don’t know how you don’t have Kirby already on there just because he’s won back-to-back national titles,” Burns said.

“Nick Saban is clearly going to be on that list, Bear Bryant is going to be on that list …. I’m not sure how you don’t go Steve Spurrier as being that Number Four.”

