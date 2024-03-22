How Gunner Stockton almost made Malaki Starks quit football

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton nearly derailed Malaki Starks football career before the Georgia All-American bloomed into a 5-star prospect.

“Little League, he literally almost made me quit playing football,” Starks said on a Player’s Lounge podcast taped on Tuesday night.

“I played against him in high school, and I’ve been playing against Gunner since I was 7,” Starks said. “Gunner is by far the best safety I’ve ever played against in my life. He almost made me quit playing football, I kid you not.”

Starks (Jefferson) and Stockton (Rabun County) grew up as standout athletes roughly an hour apart in Northeast Georgia, so it’s not surprising their paths crossed in competitions.

Starks’ disclosure of Stockton’s vicious hitting did, however, seem to catch the co-hosts on his podcast off guard.

Read more at DawgNation.com