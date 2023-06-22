How Dylan Raiola’s transfer impacts not just Georiga football but the entire state

Nothing Dylan Raiola does can be considered quiet. Such is life when you’re the No. 1 ranked player in the country. As shown last week at the Elite 11 competition in Los Angeles, all eyes be on Raiola throughout the 2024 recruiting cycle.

His next move will be across the country from Arizona to Buford, Ga., as Raiola will play his senior season at Buford High School in Buford, Ga. The news became official on Wednesday morning.

Plenty of elite players transfer schools all the time. But few make national waves like Raiola did when he made the move.

And this transfer has quite a few ramifications, not just on Raiola’s development but his connection with the Georgia football program as well. Below are some organized thoughts on Raiola, the move, his development and what comes next for Georgia.

