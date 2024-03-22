How Chaz Chambliss uses MMA training to help Georgia football outside linebacker position

ATHENS — There are a number of different ways you can work on improving as a player.

Rarely though do you pick an exercise that involves more violence than football.

Yet that is what Chaz Chambliss has done as he practices MMA.

“I’ve been cross-training for the past three offseasons,” Chambliss said. “The coaches suggested it for hands and for body positioning and all of that, and I really like it.”

Chambliss hasn’t had any official bouts but he has thought about it as a career after his days as a football player come to an end. That or working in physical therapy.

For now, Chambliss is leading the outside linebacker room for Georgia. It’s a young room following the transfer of Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith and CJ Madden.

