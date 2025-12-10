Gunner Stockton’s play against winning teams measures up to Heisman QB finalists

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton may not be going to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he will be going to New Orleans as an SEC champion.

Stockton, as has been the case all season, was at his best when it mattered most in winning SEC championship game MVP honors.

Stockton was 20-of-26 passing, 156 yards, 3 passing TDs and had 46 yards on his 10 carries in a 28-7 win over Alabama that gave Georgia its first back-to-back SEC titles in the 35-year history of the game.

