ATHENS — Kirby Smart hasn’t publicly declared who Georgia’s quarterback will be for the 2025 season.

There are still plenty of practices between now and the Aug. 30 opener against Marshall for Smart to decide between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.

“Yeah, both those guys are doing a great job,” Smart said.

“I’m really pleased with where both of them are at. Ryan’s taking some reps with the ones. Gunner continues to grow and get better.”

Read more at DawgNation.