College

Gunner Stockton among 3 Georgia players Kirby Smart selected for SEC Media Days

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Gunner Stockton (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs passes during the first quarter of the spring G Day game at Sanford Stadium on April 12, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s decision to bring Gunner Stockton to SEC Media Days next week is a strong indication Georgia’s quarterback position is settled.

Stockton, who started the Bulldogs’ CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame, is officially in a leadership position as a team spokesman at the league’s annual event, which will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta next week.

Georgia middle linebacker CJ Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette are the other two players who will represent the Bulldogs next Tuesday on the team’s designated day to speak with reporters.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!