Gunner Stockton among 3 Georgia players Kirby Smart selected for SEC Media Days

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s decision to bring Gunner Stockton to SEC Media Days next week is a strong indication Georgia’s quarterback position is settled.

Stockton, who started the Bulldogs’ CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame, is officially in a leadership position as a team spokesman at the league’s annual event, which will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta next week.

Georgia middle linebacker CJ Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette are the other two players who will represent the Bulldogs next Tuesday on the team’s designated day to speak with reporters.

