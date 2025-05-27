Greg Sankey tackles SEC’s place in CFP formats, ranking process, House vs. NCAA timeline

DESTIN, Fla. — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey grew philosophical discussing the winds of change sweeping through collegiate athletics and the CFP landscape.
“It’s like running a marathon …. ” Sankey said on Monday evening, kicking off the SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.
“The start and the finish is always invigorating and exciting, but the middle is messy.
“Whether it’s a marathon, whether it’s decision making, whether it’s change, and we are in the middle and it’s messy,” he said.
