Greg Sankey tackles SEC’s place in CFP formats, ranking process, House vs. NCAA timeline

DESTIN, Fla. — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey grew philosophical discussing the winds of change sweeping through collegiate athletics and the CFP landscape.

“It’s like running a marathon …. ” Sankey said on Monday evening, kicking off the SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

“The start and the finish is always invigorating and exciting, but the middle is messy.

“Whether it’s a marathon, whether it’s decision making, whether it’s change, and we are in the middle and it’s messy,” he said.

