College

Great expectations: Kirby Smart in a league of his own, historical pressure and success

Kirby Smart during Championship Press Conference Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during an interview with ESPN after the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart once said that “pressure is a privilege,” but there is a downside to expectations.

No one knows that better than one of Smart’s career mentors, Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Saban, who hired Smart at LSU, with the Miami Dolphins and against in Tuscaloosa, knows all about expectations as a seven-time national champion.

That’s why it was interesting to hear Saban’s humble approach at SEC Media Days last week, while also taking note of his cautionary message.

Read more at DawgNation.com


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!