Grading Georgia NFL rookies: Jalen Carter starred, Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh didn’t play

ATHENS — Jalen Carter was everything Philadelphia hoped he would be and more, the defensive steal of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter, a former All-American at Georgia who slipped to being the No. 9 pick as a result of well-documented off-field issues, is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Stetson Bennett, however, spent the season on the reserve/non-football illness list after the L.A. Rams selected him in the fourth round and groomed him to become Matthew Stafford’s backup.

Rams coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday he doesn’t know if the former Georgia quarterback will be with Los Angeles next season.

No doubt, there are no guarantees in the NFL, as each player makes their own decisions and takes their own path.

Here’s how Georgia’s 2023 NFL rookies worked out:

First Round

No. 9 Jalen Carter, Philadelphia (A+)

Carter had 6 sacks, 18 QB pressures an 2 forced fumbles despite seeing double teams. Carter played 599 snaps on defense and another 64 on special teams.

No. 14 Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh (B-)

Jones played only one game at left tackle before becoming the starting right tackle for the Steelers in Week 9, ranking 62 of 69 “qualifying” tackles in pass block win rate, per ESPN. Jones played 832 offensive snaps and another 63 on the field goal/XP team.

No. 30 Nolan Smith, Philadelphia (C+)

