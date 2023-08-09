College

Glenn Schumann shares why he bypassed the NFL to stay at Georgia

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Glenn Schumann (UGA Sports Comm) Fain and Billy Slaughter co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann does not have to be here.

He interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles to be their defensive coordinator this offseason. He could’ve potentially joined up again with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and others.

Instead, he’ll just have to manage texting with his former players as they are similarly busy with training camp. Schumann mentioned he had specifically heard from Kelee Ringo recently about how things are going in Philadelphia.

