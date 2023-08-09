Glenn Schumann shares why he bypassed the NFL to stay at Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann does not have to be here.

He interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles to be their defensive coordinator this offseason. He could’ve potentially joined up again with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and others.

Instead, he’ll just have to manage texting with his former players as they are similarly busy with training camp. Schumann mentioned he had specifically heard from Kelee Ringo recently about how things are going in Philadelphia.

