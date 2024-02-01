Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint lighting up Senior Bowl offenses, meeting rooms

MOBILE, Ala. — His smile lights up the rooms, his conversation expresses his joy for the game and his engulf every football thrown in his direction.

Outgoing Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint makes quite an impression, and this week he’s added another dimension.

“I am faster,” Rosemy-Jackson said, asked about the sudden bursts he’s shown during the Senior Bowl practices this week. “It is the speed work.”

To be clear, Rosemy-Jacksaint was never slow, and the quickness he’s showing coming out of breaks and getting past defenders might ultimately equate to “football speed.”

No one is expecting Rosemy-Jacksaint to run a 4.4-second time at the NFL combine — most receivers his side will run in the 4.5 range.

But there’s a renewed look about Rosemy-Jacksaint, who earned the trust and respect of his coaches and fans with his do-everything blue-collar work ethic.

“He’s just a really cool football player, and I give your (Georgia) fanbase a lot of credit, they recognize that,” Senior Bowl executive director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy said.

“When we announced Rosemy-Jacksaint coming to the game, it was amazing in all the comments, the fanbase understood the blocking, they understood the dependability with the hands and the special teams part of it.”

Would you believe Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 63 passes for 872 yards and 6 touchdowns over the past two seasons without dropping a single pass?

NFL teams have certainly taken note, and Rosemy-Jacksaint is a slam dunk to get drafted and avoid the uncertain waters of free agency.

The question is, might the electrical bursts of speed he’s showing at the Senior Bowl translate to the NFL combine track and enable him to push his way into the second day of the NFL Draft?

