Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh on deck amid injured Seattle backfield, ‘everybody’s fired up’

ATHENS — Former Georgia tailback and team captain Kenny McIntosh is in position to compete to become the “next man up” in Seattle after injuries sidelined the Seahawks lead tailback.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll announced Sunday that Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 1,050 yards and 9 TDs his rookie campaign last season, is out while managing a groin issue.

McIntosh’s versatility as a shifty running between the tackles and pass-catching threat on the field led many to believe he would be a perfect fit for Seattle’s third-down role.

But with Walker now managing and groin injury, and second-round pick Zach Charbonnet out with a shoulder injury, McIntosh is in position to capitalize.

