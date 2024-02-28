Georgia's final shots fall short in loss at LSU

Georgia had two tough layup chances to steal a win from LSU but missed the rim both times in a 67-66 loss on Tuesday.

Justin Hill, who nailed a gutsy 3-pointer and layup to keep the Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10 SEC) in striking distance, sprinted down the court and to the paint.

The 6-foot Hill attacked LSU’s center and missed off the backboard. Freshman forward Dylan James scrambled for a rebound and kicked it to a charging Noah Thomasson with five seconds left.

Thomasson’s shot went further up than it did forward, and the Tigers (15-13, 7-8) sent the airball shot to the other end of the court to seal the win.

“I’m hurt for our guys,” UGA coach Mike White said. “Tough environment in our locker room right now.

