Georgia’s C.J. Allen Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia true freshman inside linebacker CJ Allen was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following his performance versus No. 9 Ole Miss, according to a league announcement Monday.

Allen is the first Bulldog defensive player to earn the honor since Malaki Starks garnered the award after the win over No. 1 Tennessee last year.

This marks the 10th SEC weekly honors for the Bulldogs this season. Junior C Sedrick Van Pran was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 18 for Georgia’s first weekly honor this season. Junior ILB Smael Mondon (Defensive Player) and freshman PK Peyton Woodring (Freshman) earned the honors after the road win over Auburn. Woodring was again named the league’s Co-Freshman after the win over No. 20 Kentucky while junior QB Carson Beck was the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Woodring won his third straight Freshman honor after the win at Vanderbilt. Junior WR Ladd McConkey garnered SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time after Georgia downed Florida. Senior DL Nazir Stackhouse (Defensive Lineman) and Woodring (Special Teams) were honored after the Bulldogs’ win over No. 12 Missouri.

Allen, a native of Barnesville, Ga., led the Bulldogs in tackles with nine stops, including a sack, during his first start filling in for the injured Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He was part of a unit that held the Rebels to just three points in the second half.

The No. 2 (CFP) Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to face No. 13 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3) on Saturday. CBS will televise the matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET. SEC Nation will also make the trip to Tennessee’s campus.