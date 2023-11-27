Georgia’s Allen Named SEC Freshman Of The Week Again

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia true freshman inside linebacker CJ Allen was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following his performance at Georgia Tech, according to a league announcement Monday.

Allen previously earned this honor after the Bulldogs’ win over No. 9 Ole Miss earlier this season. He split this week’s honor with Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor.

This marks the 11th SEC weekly honor for the Bulldogs this season, including Allen’s earlier accolade. Junior C Sedrick Van Pran was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 18 for Georgia’s first weekly honor this season. Junior ILB Smael Mondon (Defensive Player) and freshman PK Peyton Woodring (Freshman) earned the honors after the road win over Auburn. Woodring was again named the league’s Co-Freshman after the win over No. 20 Kentucky while junior QB Carson Beck was the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Woodring won his third straight Freshman honor after the win at Vanderbilt. Junior WR Ladd McConkey garnered SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time after Georgia downed Florida. Senior DL Nazir Stackhouse (Defensive Lineman) and Woodring (Special Teams) were honored after the Bulldogs’ win over No. 12 Missouri.

Allen, a native of Barnesville, Ga., registered a game-high eight stops during Georgia’s 31-23 victory over the Yellow Jackets. In just his third collegiate start, Allen helped hold Georgia Tech to just three points over the second and third quarters and to just 2-for-11 on third downs.

No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) starts the postseason in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium versus No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday. CBS will televise the matchup at 4 p.m.

