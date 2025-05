The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again, this time thanks to the women’s tennis team.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs took down No. 2 Texas A&M 4-0 to claim the school’s third national championship in women’s tennis.

It’s the first since 2000.

The Bulldogs had finished as runners-up twice since their last title, including to Texas A&M a season ago.

