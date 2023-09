Winner: Malaki Starks

Through two weeks, there’s been little doubt about who the best player on Georgia’s defense has been. The sophomore safety has been everywhere, making play after play for the Bulldogs.

On Saturday, he came down with Georgia’s first interception of the afternoon. And while Kirby Smart was quick to downplay Georgia’s other two interceptions, the former Georgia safety raved about Starks’ interception.

