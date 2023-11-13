Georgia winners and losers following massive win over Ole Miss

Winner: Kendall Milton

The senior running back saved his best performance for his last in Sanford Stadium. On just 9 carries, Milton tallied a career-best 127 rushing yards. He scored two rushing touchdowns for the first time in his college career.

The entire Georgia running back room feasted on Saturday night, with the Bulldogs running for 300 yards on the night. Daijun Edwards added two more rushing scores and was his usual excellent self on Saturday.

And Milton looked like the best version of himself on Saturday.

“Kendall ran really hard tonight,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought that was like the toughest and hardest I’ve seen him run. He ran through tackles, he ran through people’s face. He ran like he was mad. He approached the whole week that way. He’s really stepped up and become a more vocal leader.”

Injuries have become a big part of Milton’s career. He missed the UAB game earlier this year and didn’t register a carry against Auburn have picking up another injury against South Carolina. But as he enters the closing stretch of his college days, Milton is playing his best football.

And showing why he was such a tantalizing talent all those years ago.

“To be honest, this is real Georgia Football to me. This is the Georgia I grew up watching, the Georgia I came in to as a freshman. This is the standard of Georgia Football,” Milton said. “I feel like, we’ve got it on the right track right now.”

