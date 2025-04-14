Georgia walks-off extra-innings win over No. 1 Arkansas, 7-6

ATHENS — Georgia baseball showed a flare for the dramatic on Sunday afternoon, saving its best for last with a thrilling, extra-innings win over No. 1 Arkansas.

Henry Hunter delivered a two-out, walk-off home run over the centerfield wall for the 7-6 win in 12 innings, giving the Bulldogs their first home series win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1993 vs. Mississippi State.

UGA won a series at No. 1 Vanderbilt in 2021.

“I thought I got it right off the bat, worked it to a good count (3-1) and got a good pitch to hit,” Hunter said.

