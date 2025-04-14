College

Georgia walks-off extra-innings win over No. 1 Arkansas, 7-6

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Henry Hunter (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia catcher Henry Hunter (11) after Georgia's game against Arkansas at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia baseball showed a flare for the dramatic on Sunday afternoon, saving its best for last with a thrilling, extra-innings win over No. 1 Arkansas.

Henry Hunter delivered a two-out, walk-off home run over the centerfield wall for the 7-6 win in 12 innings, giving the Bulldogs their first home series win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1993 vs. Mississippi State.

UGA won a series at No. 1 Vanderbilt in 2021.

“I thought I got it right off the bat, worked it to a good count (3-1) and got a good pitch to hit,” Hunter said.

