Georgia - Vanderbilt observations, latest on Brock Bowers’ injury and record streak

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgias game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

NASHVILLE — Georgia got off to a slow and painful start at Vanderbilt en route to its 37-20 victory on Saturday.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers left the game in the second quarter with a left ankle injury and was soon followed by starting right tackle Xavier Truss, who limped off with a right ankle injury.

Coach Kirby Smart said Bowers “thinks he will be fine,” which will be crucial to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs championship hopes.

Monroe Freeling came on in relief of Truss at right tackle.

Georgia has a bye week before returning to action at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 against Florida in Jacksonville.

Down to earth

The Carson Beck hype might slow down after the UGA quarterback had some notable miscues, fumbling a snap, taking another miss-timed snap that led to a false-start penalty and throwing a fourth-quarter interception that was nearly returned for a touchdown.

Beck showed a strong arm, but there were also throws off-timing and off-target in the direction of Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and another in the end zone in the direction of Dominic Lovett.

Vanderbilt nearly stole the momentum on UGA’s first possession of the second half when a Beck threw into an onrushing defender who tipped it and nearly caught it at midfield.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

