Georgia UAB game time announced for Week 4

Sanford Stadium night game at the University of Georgia. (Andrew Davis Tucker/Andrew Davis Tucker)

ATHENS — The SEC announced game times and television network assignments for Saturday, Sept. 23.

Georgia is playing UAB at home that Saturday. The game will start at 7:30 p.m., with ESPN2 broadcasting the game.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 45-3 win over Ball State. Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country through the first two weeks of the season in the AP and Coaches Poll.

Georgia will see a step up in competition this weekend, as the Bulldogs host South Carolina. Georgia has cruised through the first two weeks of the season but head coach Kirby Smart knows the Bulldogs will have to continue to get better.

