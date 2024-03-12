Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin to medically retire from football

ATHENS — Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin will be medically retiring from the game of football, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Tuesday.

“He had a congenital heart condition,” Smart said. “We were aware of it and closely monitoring it. It was really a tough decision for him.”

Spurlin, a sophomore from Rosemary Beach, Fla., signed as a member of Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. He was the first public commitment for the 2023 cycle and was the No. 68 overall player in the class.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end appeared in six games. He caught 3 passes for 60 yards, including a 31-yard reception in Georgia’s win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Spurlin missed time last spring after he broke his collarbone.

