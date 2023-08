ATHENS — One of the stars of spring practice is dealing with an ankle injury, as Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie picked up the injury during Georgia’s scrimmage on Saturday.

DawgNation can confirm Luckie’s injury, which happened to his right ankle. Luckie was not spotted during Georgia’s practice on Tuesday.

Luckie earned rave reviews this spring for his play, finishing things off with 3 catches for 48 yards in Georgia’s spring game.

