Georgia tied for the most selections on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

ATHENS — The SEC coaches think mighty highly of Georgia’s 2025 talent, as 11 Bulldogs earned 14 selections across the three Preseason All-SEC teams on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen, cornerback Daylen Everette and safety KJ Bolden all landed on the first team defense.

Special teams were once again dominated by Georgia, as five of the six first-team selections are Bulldogs. Peyton Woodring was the pick for kicker and kickoff specialist. Beau Gardner was the long snapper while Brett Thorson took the punter spot. Thorson may not be able to play to start the season as he recovers from knee surgery he had last December.

Zachariah Branch rounds things as out, as he was selected on three different teams. He was the first-team selection for all-purpose player, the second-team pick for return specialist and a third-team choice at wide receiver.

