Georgia-Tennessee Tech game time, TV Network announced for home opener

We now have a game time and television network for Georgia’s home opener of the 2024 season against Tennessee Tech.

Georgia will kickoff against the FCS school on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. SEC Network+/ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

This will be Georgia’s only home game in the month of September. Georgia opens the season against Clemson on Aug. 31. That game will be played in Atlanta, with ABC broadcasting the game at 12 p.m. ET.

Georgia’s game against Tennessee Tech is the only game against an FCS foe on Georgia’s 2024 schedule. The Bulldogs will play 10 games against Power 4 opponents. In addition to Georgia’s game against Clemson, the Bulldogs have non-conference games against UMass and Georgia Tech.

