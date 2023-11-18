Georgia-Tennessee observations as Bulldogs bully Volunteers, again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — Tennessee could not have had a better start to the game. The Volunteers scored on the opening drive of the game. Dolly Parton was going to sing Rocky Top at the end of the first quarter. Peyton Manning was in town.

And none of it mattered. Georgia simply does what Georgia does every week now. It takes a punch and then spends the next three hours pounding the opponent into oblivion.

No. 1 Georgia bullied Tennessee all afternoon, winning 38-10 to move to 11-0. For the third regular season in a row, Georgia goes 8-0 against SEC foes. The Bulldogs have now won 28 consecutive games, which ties the longest mark by any SEC team.

Carson Beck was surgical on the afternoon, with Dillon Bell and Marcu Rsoemy-Jacksaint being his top two weapons of choice. Defensively, Georgia dared Joe Milton to beat them, often leaving its defensive backs in one-on-one coverage. The Tennessee quarterback couldn’t do so, as he completed only 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 147 yards.

This was supposed to be the game of the year in the SEC East in the preseason. Georgia and Tennessee were expected to be the top two teams in the SEC East.

The Bulldogs held up their end of the bargain. They’ve been the best team in the league all season long and only further reinforced that on Saturday. Tennessee, as it has all season, could not live up to the hype.

Georgia humiliated Tennessee last season 27-13. It was a four-quarter physical beatdown. Saturday’s game was somehow worse, with Georgia carving up the Volunteers like a Thanksgiving turkey.

