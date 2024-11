ATHENS — It will have been over a month since the Bulldogs last played a home when they take on Tennessee on Nov. 16.

But that will have been well worth it for fans, as the SEC announced that the game against the Volunteers is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

For the first time this season, the Bulldogs will get to host a home night game.

The Bulldogs have gotten accustomed to playing at night, as they’ve done it three times this season.

Read more at DawgNation.