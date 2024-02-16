College

Georgia teases involvement in upcoming NCAA Football video game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — While it has long been teased and talked about, we finally got some real proof that the NCAA Football video game will in fact be returning to consoles this summer.

EA Sports announced on Thursday that the game would be coming out this summer. There will be a full reveal in May, though a teaser trailer was dropped.

And yes, Georgia was featured in the trailer, which the Georgia Football Twitter account took note of.

The last version of the game was released back in 2013 and titled NCAA Football 14. That was prior to Kirby Smart being Georgia’s head coach or the Bulldogs winning either of their two recent NCAA championships.

Now, fans will be able to play as some of their favorite players or help lead programs to national championships.

