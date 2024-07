Trevor Etienne was not the No. 1 running back at Florida. In both his seasons with the Gators, Etienne finished second on the team in rushing.

Now heading into his first season with the rival Bulldogs, Etienne is seen not just as a top option, but the No. 1 running back in the SEC.

Etienne joined Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter on the Preseason First Team All-SEC last week.

Safe to say expectations are very high for the Florida transfer.

Read more at DawgNation.