Georgia teammates eager to see Damon Wilson blossom after impressive offseason improvements

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia Football Spring Practice (4/1/23) Georgia outside linebacker Damon Wilson, Jr. (35) during Georgias spring practice on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The outside linebacker position has attracted plenty of attention this spring for the Bulldogs.

Shuffling Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne into the position will do that. Georgia also brings back starter Chaz Chambliss.

But perhaps the most interesting player to monitor this spring at the position is sophomore Damon Wilson. And the early returns for the sophomore pass rusher have been promising.

“Damon is growing as a leader and as a successful young man” Walker said. “He brings a lot of energy. He brings a great heart to the outside backer room, great athlete. I just can’t wait to watch him grow throughout the spring still.”

