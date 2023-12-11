Georgia team leader Javon Bullard ‘forgot what it’s like to lose’

ATHENS — Georgia safety Javon Bullard is having a hard time coming to grips with defeat.

“I ain’t gonna lie,” Bullard said on his sponsored Players’ Lounge video podcast this week. “I kind of forgot what it’s like to lose.”

Alabama, thanks in part to two former Georgia players who once trained at Bullard’s side, served up a reminder in the SEC Championship Game.

The final score was 27-24 with Georgia rallying for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but the defense unable to get a late stop after the Bulldogs had pulled to within 3 points on two occasions.

It was the Bulldogs’ first loss since they suffered a 41-24 setback to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. That defeat, like this one, was a total team loss with issues on offense, defense and coaching.

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) can get back on the winning track when they face an undefeated No. 5-ranked Florida State team (13-0) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Several non-CFP teams have players opting out of bowls.

This Georgia team had three stars noticeably playing hurt against Alabama -- Brock Bowers, Smael Mondon and Ladd McConkey -- who may not be healthy enough to play against the Seminoles. There have been no annoucements.

Outside of injuries, it figures to be a committed Georgia team based on what the 2023 team leaders have said this season about their resiliency and commitment. The outgoing senior class is one win away from becoming the winningest in school history.

Georgia also has a six-year streak of Top 10 finishes on the line that dates back to the 2017 season, along with a six-game bowl win streak that dates back to a hard-fought 24-21 win over a previously unbeaten Cincinnati team featuring Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford.

Azeez Ojulari was one of the key UGA players who opted to play in the most recent non-CFP game and increased his NFL draft stock greatly with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Read more at DawgNation.