Georgia takes on Bama in SEC home opener

ATHENS-----Georgia plays host to No. 8 Alabama starting Friday in the SEC home opener at Foley Field. The game times are 6 p.m. Friday, Noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday and Sunday’s action will be streamed on SECN+ while Saturday’s contest will be televised on the SEC Network. All games will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. There are limited tickets available for Friday and Sunday while Saturday’s game is sold out.

The Bulldogs (18-4, 0-3 SEC) dropped their opening league series at Kentucky last weekend while Alabama (18-3, 2-1 SEC) took two of three from No. 5 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa and consequently climbed as high as No. 8 in the national top 25 rankings.

Georgia features one of the nation’s top offenses with an NCAA-leading 63 home runs while its .660 SLG% and 227 Runs rank second and .460 OB% is third nationally. A total of 14 Bulldogs have hit home runs. All-America 3B/1B/OF Charlie Condon ranks second in the NCAA with 14 home runs to go with an NCAA-best .513 batting average. Did You Know? The only SEC player to hit .500 in a season was Alabama’s Dave Magadan in 1983 when he posted a .525 mark. Former Bulldog great Ronnie Braddock ranks second in SEC history with a .489 batting average in 1962. Magadan has the SEC career mark too at .439. Currently, Condon’s career average is .420.­­

Georgia hit 101 home runs last year (Condon had 25) which ranked third most in school history. This squad is on pace to hit a school record 160 in the regular season! In the 18-6 win over Wofford this past Tuesday, Georgia blasted a season-high seven home runs including a school record-tying three by senior Corey Collins and two in the same inning by graduate Clayton Chadwick.

The Crimson Tide are coached by Rob Vaughn, who is in his first season after directing Maryland for the previous six years. Last week in Tuscaloosa, Tennessee won the SEC opener 11-3 and UA bounced back with a 6-3 decision in game two and a 7-6 victory in game three to take the series. Junior 3B Gage Miller (.435-9-29) and senior Ole Miss transfer/CF TJ McCants (.398-10-30) headline the offense while senior LHP/Louisville transfer Greg Farone (3-0, 1.71 ERA, 25K, 3BB) anchors the pitching staff.

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series over UA 77-74-2 dating to 1904. They last met in 2022 when Georgia won a series in Tuscaloosa 2-1 while UA beat the Bulldogs at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. The Bulldogs swept UA in its last visit to Foley Field in 2019.

Georgia-Alabama Pitching Matchups

G1-Charlie Goldstein (3-0, 4.08 ERA), LHP, Gr., vs. Ben Hess (3-1, 3.92 ERA), RHP, Jr.

G2-Leighton Finley (2-1, 3.38 ERA), RHP, So., vs. Greg Farone (3-0, 1.71 ERA, LHP, Sr.

G3-Christian Mracna (2-1, 4.00 ERA), RHP, Gr., vs. Hagan Banks (0-0, 3.18 ERA), RHP, Jr.

Radio: 960TheRef (Jeff Dantzler & David Johnston)

