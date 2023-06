Georgia football learned what its 2024 SEC slate will look like on Wednesday night. The road games include trips to Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky. Georgia will host Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

The annual game against Florida will be played in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s worth noting that the 2024 schedule is a temporary stop-gap, as the league hopes to be able to one day play a nine-game conference schedule.

